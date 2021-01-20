I am a Trump supporter, but I abhor the criminal attack on our Capitol, which cannot be excused by unproven allegations of election fraud. But, like 99% of the 75 million people who voted for him, I am not a white supremacist nor deplorable nor a racist. Also, I believe attacks on federal courthouses, cities and police stations are equally criminal, which cannot be excused by unproven allegations of police brutality or systemic racism. But I do not condemn 99% of BLM supporters or Biden voters.
If one disagrees and believes that only one side of our politics is righteous and the other side is malevolent and ignorant, you can understand why this country is so divided. What we are witnessing are irresponsible political extremists, including some elected representatives and some members of the media, dividing us as a people. Intolerance begets resentment, polarization and, sometimes, unjustifiable violence. Until we can respect each others’ political opinions, I don’t see an end to this sad state of affairs.
Frank Urso
Proctor
