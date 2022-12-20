While Vermont is about to embark on a paid-days-off experiment for its employees, let us not turn the page yet on the rail workers' request for paid sick days that Congress and President Biden rejected.
Consider the rail industry made over $21 billion in the first three quarters of this year. The union's request for seven paid sick days per year is about 2% of these profits or about $321 million.
An archaic 1926 law giving Congress the right to force these employees back to work without even one day of sick pay was used to end the potential of a nationwide strike.
So, if they must rush a child to the ER or care for a loved one, no pay for that missed day.
There are no heroes in Congress on this one. There was no pursuit by White House leadership to consider the implications of adding some (maybe not seven) days of sick pay to the contract.
All I saw was a White House in a panic about the economic implications of a strike. Let us hope the governing Vermont leadership does better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.