“I read the news today, oh, boy.”
Per this morning’s Times Argus (June 16), the New York courts ruled that Happy the elephant should not have the rights of personhood. Happy is unusual in that she has shown self-awareness, like us. She has been in the Bronx Zoo for 40 years.
The war in Ukraine: It is Day 113 of a vicious, murderous and destructive assault.
Climate catastrophe: The Barents Sea is warming at an extremely alarming rate of up to 2.7°C a decade, with particularly high rises in autumn of up to 4°C. This could be an indication of more rapid climate breakdown.
In this morning’s Guardian: Five women testify on what an illegal abortion was like before Roe v. Wade. SCOTUS, with two current judges credibly accused of rape, may soon be sending us back there. Misogyny is rampant.
And, of course: I am about to watch Day 3 of the committee hearings on the criminal activities of the former administration and the attempt to reverse the 2020 election in favor of criminal mastermind Donald Trump.
Yet, Happy and all like her — supremely intelligent and social animals with sophisticated brains and big hearts — must, tragically, remain in captivity while we humans continue to roam free.
Leda Schubert
Plainfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.