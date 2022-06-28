Is anyone else offended by the slogan, "No justice no peace" seen in Saturday, June 25, photo of placard-bearing, pro-abortion rights protesters?
The term, "justice" has been used by countless regimes and individuals to legitimize war, genocide and murder. Firing squads are usually seen by their sponsors as "justice." I'm reminded of another slogan used by campus dorm room "revolutionaries" during the similarly turbulent 1960s: "Up against the wall, mother(----)ers."
The sad fact is there is no such thing as "justice" in the real world. Nations and people rise and fall. Everyone suffers the "thousand natural shocks that flesh is heir to," as Shakespeare pointed out. Death is our common fate. And Willa Cather, famous as a midwestern author and Greenwich Village bohemian, wrote, "Even the wicked get worse than they deserve."
True or not, today's protesters should take a less stridently warlike and more focused approach to avoid turning off large numbers of people, which happened in the 1960s and probably prolonged the horrible Vietnam War.
Andy Leader
North Middlesex
