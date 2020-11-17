A generation needs to move on, and we need to learn to trust those who will follow if they deserve such trust. That being said, let no one be mistaken, Nancy guided us through treacherous waters in dangerous times. Her best was not failure, her best very well saved us.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
