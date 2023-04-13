“No Mow May” is an initiative to encourage people to postpone mowing their lawns a few weeks to allow bees to feed on the early spring flowers. Bee populations have been in decline and their food sources are sparse at the beginning of spring. We can all lend a helping hand simply by postponing our first mowing until the end of May, when more flowers and trees are in bloom, providing the necessary nectar for bees’ survival. Since they have a limited range, the more lawns with early spring flowers that dot the city, the better for the bees.
In addition to the public at large, we hope to also inspire the city of Rutland to support this initiative by postponing mowing on some of the city’s Parks and Recreation lawns. If “No Mow May” becomes more mainstream, we are literally giving life to bees. They are an integral part of the ecosystem. Enhancing their survival will be returned to us by their pollinating our gardens the rest of the season.
