A 17-year-old girl recently expressed frustration at the lack of activities for teenagers in Rutland. She had a respectful, neutral tone and ended the letter with a few reasonable suggestions.
A very hostile response was published afterward, which was loaded with unnecessary insults about her age and made several assumptions about what kind of person she is. Suggesting activities that she may not have thought of while using the same neutral tone would have been fine, but this person responded aggressively and with anger instead.
It is not appropriate for a fully grown adult to react that way to a teenage girl who has done nothing to warrant such a reaction. The Rutland Herald also shouldn’t be giving that type of response a platform by publishing it. We could all stand to be a little more decent to each other and not immediately jump to personal attacks.
Megan Brookman
Rutland
