I am dismayed, appalled, disgusted and heartbroken that the current administration and board of trustees of Marlboro College have forged ahead with their plan to merge the college with Emerson with little to no attempt to reach out to the past college community, the town of Marlboro or the greater southern Vermont community to solicit alternatives to the now seemingly inevitable decision to close the college. This process has taken place behind closed doors with little regard for the many offers to find alternative solutions, and is anathema to what the college has stood for since its inception.
I have lived in this community since 1969. My former husband graduated from the college. My present partner taught at the college for 30 years. I worked on the staff for 12 years. My son is the president and chairman of the board of the Marlboro Music Festival, a partnership that has been intertwined with the college from the very beginning. The powers that be appear to have no conception of the damage they are doing to the fabric of this community, the state of Vermont and the importance of small, independent colleges.
The current administration, with the backing of the board of trustees, has shown no willingness to accept any input or creative energy that is ready and waiting to redirect the fate of the college. It has instead turned to numerous outside consultants (costing untold sums of money) in their determination to close the college and sell off the campus in order to have orderly and timely closure. They will move on, feeling pleased with a job well done, leaving behind the wreckage of an abandoned long-term staff and campus, a depleted community and an extraordinary educational experience destroyed and forgotten.
This should not be allowed to happen.
Lucy Gratwick
Marlboro
