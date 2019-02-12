The Vermont House went down the rabbit hole last week, passing Act 46 relief that requires school mergers to proceed apace in towns where citizens have had a chance to vote on a merger plan — even if they voted against it, by wide margins, more than once. The House wants the other unmerged districts to vote on merger plans before they are executed.
Yay. You get to vote. Vote until you are blue in the face; you will be merged, like it or not. The bureaucrats will be content, and you will never see a school board member you recognize in the grocery checkout line again.
Welcome to Vermont.
Rebecca Bartlett
Brattleboro
