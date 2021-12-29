David Blittersdorf must think we're all complete imbeciles to believe he wants to build a 435-foot-tall wind turbine on Grandpa's Knob as a working tribute to Palmer Putnam. Putnam built a 120-foot turbine there in 1941, which worked for about 1,100 hours.
Make no mistake, this project is about money. Otherwise, why would Blittersdorf not donate all profits to affected towns or at least worthy charities, instead of pocketing half the profits?
Blittersdorf wants us to believe his 435-foot-tall turbine with whirling blades and nonstop low-frequency whooshing sound will barely be noticeable next to the existing stationary 310-foot communications tower. This turbine will be visible for miles in all directions. And if you are unfortunate enough to live too close or downwind, there's a good chance your life will be changed forever, and not in a good way.
Do we all really need to go through this again? A previously proposed wind project for Grandpa's Knob and surrounding areas never happened, as all affected towns rejected it. Wind turbines are now specifically prohibited in their town plans. Let's just say 'no.'
John Geery
Clarendon
