VSECU members, I hope you are paying attention to the proposed merger of VSECU with NEFCU. If not, please do before time runs out.
VSECU management has come out and become more transparent about the proposal, unlike their early approach. We are getting information and invitations to forums, and we know now the entire membership will be asked to vote. Please participate. There is still no solid reason why we should merge. Bigger is not better. Look what has happened and is happening to our very special Vermont, e.g., Taft Four Corners, Berlin developments, other financial mergers, our school systems.
As Steve Post, past VSECU CEO for over 20 years, has pointed out, this merger will do nothing to change and improve the friendly one-on-one service we Vermonters have cherished in dealing with VSECU over five decades. In many of our minds, the changes in the past several years within the institution have been contrary to that desire. As someone said at the latest forum and has been quoted, there is no “Vermont” in “New England Federal Credit Union.”
Please help preserve a part of the Vermont experience, as so much changes around us. Vote 'no' to the merger; keep our finances at home.
Dot Helling
Adamant
