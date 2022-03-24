Robert Levin's commentary captures all the reasons to say 'no' to the VSECU merger. I've been a VSECU member since the early-1970s. For those who remember the attempted name change years ago, this is another move to mess with "a Vermont gem." We don't need big. Please sign up for the March 30 virtual annual meeting at VSECU.com and vote 'no.' Unlike paper ballots for board members, this apparently has to be done in-person and is a far more important issue. Please pay attention, and don't let this slip under the proverbial rug.
Dot Helling
Adamant
(0) comments
