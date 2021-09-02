Rodeos are cruel and outdated.
Why do otherwise intelligent and compassionate people tolerate animal cruelty, abuse and exploitation? Is it that we, as humans, have to demonstrate dominance over an animal by subjecting them to broken backs, necks, legs and agonizing deaths?
Animals are subjected to cruel tools to make them "perform" and when no longer useful, are sent to the slaughterhouse.
Rodeo has had its day. It is as outdated as the circus, cock fighting and greyhound racing.
It is 2021! We certainly can find better methods for entertaining ourselves than sanctioned animal abuse.
Dolores Dunn
Hartland
