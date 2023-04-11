The "Un-" Affordable Heat Act is being considered by the House Energy and Environment Committee. It is unclear how many representatives support the bill, but it will fall to the governor to veto the legislation.
A coalition of Republicans, Democrats, independents and progressives would have to vote together to prevent this poorly engineered legislation from becoming law. A coalition is a tall order with the current composition of the Legislature.
Proponents of the bill have glossed over the fact that S.5 will disproportionately affect low-income Vermonters. All Vermonters cannot afford to install heat pumps, weatherize and install water heater heat pumps. The long-term savings they speak of do not translate into heat for a family.
Older Vermonters are not in a position to make expensive renovations on fixed incomes. They will never see the savings promised because they will be dead before the savings come. Not a pretty picture to think they will be spending their last dollars on inflated fuel.
Supporters of the "Un-" Affordable Heat Act have admitted they do not know how this system will be implemented. Senator McCormack said it is not the responsibility of the Legislature to figure out the details. Rather, the Public Utility Commission will work out the policy. He said the Legislature makes policy and doesn't need to understand complex math. He is willing to ignore conclusions opponents of the legislation have come to that predicts fuel prices could jump $4 per gallon.
We all want to conserve and help mitigate climate change. But must we drive our people into poverty to do it? We must not make people decide between food or heat. Call or email your senators and representatives and tell them to vote "no" on S.5.
The writer is a Republican state representative.
