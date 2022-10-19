I’m not one who reads legal documents carefully; the language puts me to sleep or, like Shakespeare, you have to read it many times to have it make sense.
But I actually read the information sent out by VSECU concerning the merger. Maybe in the banking world, bigger is better. But I find it disingenuous to see all the language about keeping banking local to benefit Vermonters when the membership of the new entity includes people in Michigan who joined with NEFCU in 2014 (Health One Credit Union). And a whole list of organizations/corporations whose majority of shareholders are eligible for benefits, regardless of where they live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.