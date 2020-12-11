Is it possible for anyone within the TV/newspaper media to inform and/or educate me as to when the definition of a "nor'easter" changed?
Ever since I was a child way back in the '40s, a nor'easter was defined as a winter storm that originated in the north by way of Canada, swept across New England and out into the Atlantic Ocean whereby it ran into another front, circled back into Canada and hit us again with even greater amounts of moisture, wind, cold temperatures and snow. This second blow by the same storm was called a nor'easter.
In the new enlightened age of broadcasting and news reporting of the 21st century and even on this past Saturday evening, Dec. 5, we were informed by all three major TV networks that New England was experiencing it's first nor'easter of the season. This nor'easter, in fact, traveled up the Atlantic coast in an easterly direction from south to north. Countless other nor'easters in the past few winters originated in the northwest and traveled east across New England, all with the designation of nor'easter.
When, in fact, did this new definition of a nor'easter come into being? I just cringe every time I hear of any winter storm in the northeastern part of this great country, namely New England, referred to as a nor'easter by any and all parts of the new media.
H. Michael Shanahan
Rutland
