Just to clarify, national weather services have been calling the latest storm to strike the Northeast as a "Nor'easter." But it wasn't. The term Nor'easter has been used by generations along the coast of the far northeastern U.S. to describe a coastal storm swirling counterclockwise from the northeastern Atlantic Ocean, with the winds coming ashore from the northeast, with either snow or rain. Nor'easters are also traditionally called a "three-day blow."
The accurate term Nor'easter distinguishes it from storms coming from the interior, with winds from the northwest. Even the National Weather Service itself says so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.