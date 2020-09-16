I have to agree with Butch Paul on the "Raider" name. Has the Rutland School Board looked into a dictionary for the definition of a raider?
"raider noun – raid·er | \ ˈrā-dər \
Definition of raider: one that raids: such as
a : a fast lightly armed ship operating against merchant shipping
b : a soldier specially trained for close-range fighting
c : one that attempts a usually hostile takeover of a business corporation, corporate raiders"
It has nothing to do with race. I believe they should leave the name as is. And as for the emblem, an arrowhead is just what it is, it is used as a weapon for hunting prey or used in archery and still has nothing to do with race.
As for the School Board ignoring what the Board of Aldermen have to say, they are representatives of the residents of Rutland and the School Board is voted to their positions by the people of Rutland. So to say they have no say in the matter, as was written in yesterday's Rutland Herald column, the School Board should think again!
It is time to stop looking into this matter and move on!
Robert Nelson
Rutland
