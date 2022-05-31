Not about secure buildings
A long time ago, I worked in architectural security, and spent way too much time inside courthouses, juvenile halls, jails, prisons and mental hospitals — places where the control of personnel entry and exit, and the control of contraband, drove almost every design decision.
And I want to say three things about those places from my regular experience of being in them and of designing for them. The first is that they are insanely expensive, many times the cost of standard commercial or industrial buildings. The second is that their operations are based on constant and mutual mistrust of every single person, both within and outside the institution. And the third is that they are deadening, soul-crushing spaces, ugly and hard and brutal, bringing out the very worst in every single person who comes into contact with them.
So, when I hear Texas Gov. Greg Abbott propose that the solution to school shootings is to harden the hundreds of thousands of American schools — no mention of whether millions of churches, supermarkets and every American workplace should be similarly hardened in the face of mass shootings that kill grown-ups — I recognize from experience that his proposal is both ineffective and heartless, a deflection of responsibility that comes at the problem from the wrong end.
Because we will not collectively address our trivially easy access to machines of death, every trip to the supermarket, your child’s day at school, your family’s visit to church or synagogue or temple, will become high-security events. Is that the America we want?
Herb Childress
Middletown Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.