Dear Vermont … You failed my son.
My son is 25 years old chronologically. He is 15 years old emotionally. I thought the hardest fight I would have for him was high school. I was wrong.
He is now an adult and has a poor quality of life. He is not accepted into most adult activities and is not allowed in teen activities, where his mind remains. He goes to the elementary school near where we live to play basketball because it reminds him of when he was accepted. The guys there have threatened to report him to the police because he is a grown man who tries to catch a game with the kids. And they think it is funny to have my son afraid that he is doing something wrong.
He goes to the basketball court because Vermont offers nothing else for my son or others similar to my son. If there is an activity, it costs money or it requires travel, and if he has a support person with him, that person also has to pay for any amenities.
The state also has a program to pay people to support my son, but finding qualified employees is near impossible so most families carry that load or hire a person in their family for the task. My heart breaks for our challenged children.
Dear other parents … Please teach your children about neurodiversity.
Karen Marino
Poultney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.