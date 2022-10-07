I was very frustrated to read the piece about the Rutland District 3 representatives where Sammis gave nonanswers regarding the Reproductive Liberty Amendment and the 2020 election.

How can we empower an individual to become a member of our government when they refuse to say "the president of the United States and his government were legitimately elected?" Can we trust someone to take their position in government seriously when they don't take our current government seriously?

