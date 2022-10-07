I was very frustrated to read the piece about the Rutland District 3 representatives where Sammis gave nonanswers regarding the Reproductive Liberty Amendment and the 2020 election.
How can we empower an individual to become a member of our government when they refuse to say "the president of the United States and his government were legitimately elected?" Can we trust someone to take their position in government seriously when they don't take our current government seriously?
Further, it questions how seriously he takes voters' intelligence when he claims to oppose the Proposition 22 because it doesn't do enough to limit the government's role in reproductive rights. This appears to be an attempt to oppose the proposition by claiming he wants to do more to protect reproductive rights; well, you can't have your cake and eat it too. This is clear opposition to the proposal.
How can we elevate someone to govern us when they are unable to even articulate a clear "yes" or "no" on fundamental questions of governance?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.