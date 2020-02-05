The U.S. Senate Republicans did not even give President Donald Trump a slap on the wrist for his misconduct while president of the United States. Trying to force a deal with the Ukrainian president to announce an investigation of the Bidens in exchange for military aid allocated to that friendly country fighting the Russians, while refusing to cooperate with the House impeachment investigation, the president deserved impeachment.
The Senate Republicans had no choice in admitting the president committed misconduct after refusing to call witnesses at his trial. So, they simply forgave him and expect the country to move on and Trump learn from his mistakes, wrong! They will regret this when he turns on them.
Consequences for bad behavior are a normal result, but in this case, that is not happening. Trump has still not admitted he did anything wrong. This bad deal for America is on the Senate Republicans.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
