I’m tired of reading about how “exorbitant” the proposed $3.5 trillion social infrastructure bill is. Where were these same voices of doom when the Trump Congress passed tax cuts for the wealthy in 2017-18 which ended up costing at least as much? Or where were they when minimum wages were so low and working conditions so poor that desperate people took jobs with no health care or unemployment benefits — the American taxpayer paid those bills for companies like Walmart.
Much of this bill is simply related to fixing what our stock-market-fixated economy has broken: families without health care, income so low that poverty is endemic, a public education system broken for lack of basic investments; and, yes, roads and bridges, subways and trains, in need of more than a basic tune-up.
Our social structure can no longer bear the cost of keeping the wealthy afloat. And that is why the money to pay for this bill will come from the pockets of those same few wealthy. This bill is not exorbitant, it simply balances the scale for the nation, a scale that has long been tipped out of balance by a few.
John Snell
Montpelier
