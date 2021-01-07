What, the library is moving out of downtown? Another wave of shock and awe hits my stormy sea of political upheaval and COVID-19-isolating uncertainty of this time — faith and trust in our foundational institutions tested, this time so close to home. Can we slow this down?
Yes, I heard hints and whispers of this news more than a month ago, even before the November election where the vote to buy the College of St. Joseph athletic building for the Rec Department was on the ballot. I voted "Yea" and trusted the library-move decision to that same campus would include a public process before a final verdict was agreed upon.
I choose to live in this diamond-in-the-rough city for its walk/bike-ability, which includes The Bus in winter. My pattern is to multi-function the trip: City Hall, Post Office, Co-op, BookMobile and, ahhhh, the library — always the library to borrow a new book to read, make a handful of copies for my modest gardening business and chat briefly with the wonderful staff, some of them becoming dear friends.
Yes, in the summer I could make the much farther trip to Dorr Drive, but it would become a destination trip not a community-connected, spirit-lifting event.
Downtown is a real connection with that small-town feel of meet-and-greet as I walk the streets.
Please slow this decision down, and make sure our community voices are fully heard.
MaryAnne Ries
Rutland City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.