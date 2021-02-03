On Jan. 26, a letter by James B. Hall, of Center Rutland, warns us to “hang onto (our) wallets,” with the new administration, whose “recycled approaches … were soundly defeated in the election of 2016.” Also, he refers to a “multitude of unanswered questions … following” the past election.
I am familiar with opinions Mr. Hall has expressed before. I wonder if he might feel differently about the Biden administration if he were to look up a few things about political parties that might be contrary to what some people think.
Since World War II, or for more than half a century, the U.S. has created more jobs, has had smaller deficits, and has experienced faster stock market growth and greater real GDP growth under Democratic, rather than Republican, administrations.
Moreover, since George H.W. Bush was elected in 1988, the country has held seven presidential elections. In not one of those did the Republican candidate win the popular vote, although two of the candidates did win the office. That’s 32 years since a Republican has won more votes than the Democrat, likely some measure of the approaches to government that many people are looking for.
Maybe there’s not so much to fear here. And I wish people would consider that there is no question that the source of the “unanswered questions” about the 2020 election is none other than the person who lost the election.
Patricia B. Richardson
Hartland
