It was recently reported that Jay-Z has just become the first hip-hop artist to become a billionaire. His wife, Beyonce, has done pretty well, too, and so have Oprah, Gail King, Barack Obama, Magic Johnson and other Americans with some African ancestry. That's because their talent and hard work took advantage of opportunities afforded them in this country.
On their way to success they never saw themselves as perpetual victims of white privilege and systemic racism. And those who preach such victimhood do a disservice to the potential aspirations of other young Americans of African descent and to this country.
Frank P. Urso
Proctor
