We are, rightfully, concerned about opening schools in the fall. We now have the equivalent enrollment of Rutland Town Elementary staying at the Holiday Inn. Does anyone else have a problem with this?
By the way, overnight camps are not permitted in New Jersey at the present time due to the pandemic. Guessing the camp organizer is protecting the bottom line. The State of Vermont should put them back on the buses and welcome them to return after the pandemic. I doubt that would happen if they could legally camp in New Jersey/New York.
Steve Banik
Shrewsbury
