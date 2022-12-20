Will our divided nation ever heal? Both political parties distrust each other. Democrats view Republicans as a threat to democracy and Republicans view Democrats as socialists destroying our Constitution. This division is a threat to our freedoms and liberty.
The greatest political scandal in our history was confirmed when Elon Musk released censored documents that showed Twitter's bias for Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Musk also documented how federal agencies were involved influencing Biden’s victory. Major networks and Democrats consider this election tampering as “nothing burgers” but if Republican candidates were influenced positively by social media censorship and Justice/FBI departments, it would be front page news and scourged for weeks. That’s why there’s a division in voter suspicion and mistrust of any election results.
