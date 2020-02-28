Hello, my name is Alison Notte and I am running for reelection for a third term on the Rutland City School Board.
I grew up in Rutland City and was educated in our public school system, starting at Lincoln School and graduating from Rutland High School. I left Vermont for college and after graduating, I lived and worked in Rhode Island and New Hampshire before returning home to work as a clinical pharmacist at Rutland Regional Medical Center. As a parent, I have had children attend Northwest, Rutland Intermediate School, Rutland Middle School and Rutland High School.
As a member of the school board, I have worked to ensure all of our children receive a quality education. I am committed to the belief our schools should be a safe, positive, learning environment for every Rutland student. Our student population is growing in diversity and I want to ensure all students will have equitable support to succeed in our schools and in their future.
Our children deserve the best possible education. If reelected, I will strive to ensure they get just that.
Alison Notte
Rutland
