Nearly two weeks after the inauguration of Joseph Biden, I’m concerned. This country spent the past four years in chaos, and nothing good came from it — riots, deaths, two impeachments, no conviction from the first impeachment. What is the goal here? Was Trump right? If not, can we really recover? Who is right and who is wrong? They talk about Jan. 6; that was just one day. Now what?
Nick Searles
Rutland
