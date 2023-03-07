Last week, a freight train bound for Vernon derailed. Fortunately, it was empty. The train was on its way to the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant to pick up a load of radioactive waste bound for Andrews County, Texas.
Two years ago, a 12-axle tractor-trailer carrying empty nuclear waste casks ran off the road and crashed in Andover, Vermont. It, too, was headed to the Vermont Yankee site in Vernon.
It is fortunate that neither incident involved actual nuclear waste.
The recent train accident in East Palestine, Ohio, has brought the issues of deteriorating infrastructure and less-than-effective regulatory oversight into clear view for our country. All the industry and Department of Energy planning involving thousands of shipments of high-level nuclear waste moving across the country for decades is ill-advised.
We need to invest in hardening waste storage at nuclear sites around the nation and adequately supporting the host communities with resources and security for the foreseeable future.
