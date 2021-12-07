Thank you for publishing the Associated Press’ “What’s in the Biden Infrastructure Plan” by Mary Clare Jalonick on Nov. 16.
Did I miss the second half of the article? I added up the breakdown of the $1.3 trillion dollar plan that was signed into law earlier this week, but my calculator only comes up to about $357 billion on the infrastructure projects mentioned in the article.
Is there going to be a follow-up piece by the author published here, or could The Times Argus publish a breakdown of the other $1 trillion of the allocation for the remainder of the money? Seems like that’s a significant omission to the big picture.
Thanks, in advance. Hopefully, the allocation of funds, permitting, approval process and necessary “sign-offs” for getting these noted infrastructure projects completed, with be seamless and swift.
Lori Holt
Roxbury
