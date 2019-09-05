The recent revelations by the U.S. Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights in which a nurse was reportedly compelled, under pain of a loss of employment and potential loss of a nursing license, to assist in an elective abortion procedure in violation of her conscience, are nothing shy of unconscionable. Now, four other nurses are making similar allegations.
It seems the [University of Vermont] Medical Center has failed to grasp the meaning of a pervasive corporate commitment to ethical and lawful behavior, despite prior events of clear-cut violation of federal law, i.e., the Renaissance travesty.
It also appears that in the Medical Center’s zeal to embrace the broad practice of abortion, it may have made the decision to trample on the legal and ethical rights of the most valuable resource – its human resources.
Finally, it made an asinine financial calculation: Is its desire to practice abortion worth jeopardizing the financial stability of the institution? Could UVMMC leadership not have achieved its goal without bringing down the wrath of the federal government?
Shame on the entirety of the board for its failure; learn from the Renaissance Project and its failure to live up to one of its most fundamental obligations, the protection of the assets of the institution.
Pete Gummere
St. Johnsbury
