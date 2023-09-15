E. Thomas Sullivan and Stephen Terry write that a recent pro se lawsuit by Texas tax preparer John A. Castro “sets up a potential judicial review of Section 3 that would likely end up being decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.” Though Messrs. Sullivan and Terry are both learned and knowledgeable men, they do a grave disservice to the Times Argus readers by suggesting this outcome.

While courts will judge any legal action on its merits and not the biography of the plaintiff, it’s difficult — in my humble opinion — to find anything in Castro’s personal history indicative of an ability to advance a case to the high court.

