Have you ever been amazed that you missed the obvious? I mean, like the time you forgot to put money in the parking meter, for which a ticket on your windshield reminded you of such an obvious omission.
Another example of the obvious that is certainly more criminal than a parking ticket is Donald Trump’s many illegal acts. His payoff to keep a porn star from speaking the truth about his sordid relationship with her is obvious in its efforts to keep his quest for the presidency alive. Donald’s call to the Secretary of State of Georgia requesting he find the votes necessary to ensure Trump’s victory in that state obviously broke laws concerning vote tampering. The insurrection against our country and his leadership in such a heinous act and its criminal intent is obvious to the most casual observer.
