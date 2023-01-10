Millions of Americans (mostly men) have been so enthusiastic about what the NFL means to them that they turn a blind eye to what the rest of us have been seeing for years: Football is not a sport that can be called life-honoring.
Every game seems to include physical injuries of some kind. The collapse of Damar Hamlin being a recent example. Head-to-head contact often results in concussion. Body slamming an opponent is celebrated with chest thumping and clowning around. And it's hard to describe the pushing and shoving of linemen as something athletic.
