A few thoughts regarding a recent letter by James B. Hall: He said "No one has ever explained to me why it has to be 'Black Lives Matter.' Why can’t it be 'All Lives Matter?'"
This is not the first time I’ve heard this, so, Mr. Hall, while I’m not really sure why this needs to be explained given the abundance of information that is all around us, let me take a shot at it.
While it is true that all lives matter:
— It is black people who are having police kneel on their necks until they die.
— It is black people who are being stopped for routine traffic violations and ending up dead in a cell.
— It is black people who are dying violently, unjustly and often at the hands of law enforcement, those sworn to protect the same people, who then do not have to face justice for their actions.
Perhaps someone can explain to me why this is so difficult to understand. Is it ignorance, prejudice or perhaps willful blindness?
Timothy Cameron
Danby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.