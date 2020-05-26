A recent flurry of political signs promoting Pat Winburn (for governor) have appeared here in southern Vermont along Route 7 and probably other places where I do not travel.
According to Vermont’s Polling Place & Sign Rules 10 V.S.A. §§481-506, temporary signs may not be located within state highway right-of-way. Further, persons posting signs must obtain permission of the property owner before placing any sign on private property. Political signs placed in local jurisdictions — towns, cities — may be displayed for a period of not more than two weeks within the highway right-of-way — not six months.
On the cusp of Green Up Day, it’s ironic these signs have appeared to clutter our landscape. Would you want a governor who does not know (or abide) by the laws of the state, who is insensitive to Vermont's '"no billboards" laws, which protect the visual experience of being in Vermont? Shame on you, Mr. Winburn!
Ruth Stewart
East Dorset
