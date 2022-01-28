Your defense of Tim Newcomb missed the mark. You created a wordy, first-amendment blanket to cover him while ignoring the excellent points Elaine Haney made about the Jan. 20 cartoon. I agree that Tim is neither a misogynist nor a racist. However, the cartoon's depiction of the characters is misogynist and racist. I admit the distinction is subtle. But I rarely get "subtleness attacks."
Far less subtle is my opinion of the sentence "Publisher Steven Pappas has been asked to resign … (while) Seven Days publisher Paula Routly has received no such requests." Who cares? What is the relevance to the issue of the cartoons? The sentence detracts from the issue and they are wasted words.
You end with "And he is entitled to his opinion." My response is, this utterance of an anonymous wise person: "Opinions are like armpits. Everybody has them and some stink."
Stephen L. Finner
Barre
