The average person gets into a habit of being concerned over what their fellow humans think of them. Sometimes, that's me, too. Although, here are some reminders: "Keeping up with the Joneses" is fake and wasteful. Live your own life. It's okay to make mistakes, but learn from them. People aren't responsible for creating me. If I fail people, I'm not concerned.
Muffe Heath
Rutland
