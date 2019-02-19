Sixty years ago, on a working dairy farm in Palmer, Massachusetts, gun control went like this.
My aunt and her husband, Uncle Max, lived in one half of the old farmhouse with their three children and on the other side, my uncle lived with his wife, Aunty Jo, and their four children. Uncle Max had a 22 caliber rifle that he used for unwanted varmints. When the rifle was not being used, it was taken apart into pieces and hidden all over the house, as well as the ammunition hidden.
Aunty Jo was the babysitter of all seven children while Uncle Walter, her husband, ran the dairy farm and delivered milk while both Uncle Max and Aunt Bertha worked off the farm in the local factories. No gun violence, no gun control issues and now, all the children, ranging from 63 to 73, are still well. Simple, practical, achievable self control without government intervention.
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
