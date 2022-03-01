Vermont’s old-growth trees must stand. Vermont’s old-growth trees need our help now, while they’re still here. In contrast to forests managed for wood products, old and wild forests are more resistant to climate change, and support the highest level of biodiversity; they store more carbon than immature trees, and help reduce sediment and nutrient pollution in water bodies; just as important, they protect communities from the impacts of extreme precipitation events.
Our state’s public lands have long been recognized as essential bulwarks against climate change, and as vital habitat for Vermont's native species. But just as scientists around the globe are calling on decision-makers to protect and restore native ecosystems, support biodiversity and store carbon to mitigate climate threats, the Green Mountain National Forest is proposing to dramatically increase logging over the next decade.
Are wood products important? Of course. But with nearly 90% of New England forests available for timber harvest, very few will ever be given the chance to grow old unless we permanently manage more forests as wildlands.
It’s time for Vermont's congressional delegation, along with leadership at Green Mountain National Forest, to do the right thing. Vermont’s old-growth trees must stand. With gratitude to standingtrees.org online.
Neville Berle
Montpelier
