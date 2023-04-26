Bob Stannard, of Manchester Center (“We are all hostages,” April 23), would have us believe every position he disagrees with is undemocratic. The rhetoric that democracy is in peril is starting to get old and tired.

We saw in the speaker’s election, the Democratic minority holding the House hostage with its stubborn support for Hakeem Jeffries. Did a small faction of Republicans have outsized influence? Sure. That happens when margins are slim. Senators Manchin and Sinema have been in such a position in the Senate, as was our own James Jeffords, years ago.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.