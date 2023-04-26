Bob Stannard, of Manchester Center (“We are all hostages,” April 23), would have us believe every position he disagrees with is undemocratic. The rhetoric that democracy is in peril is starting to get old and tired.
We saw in the speaker’s election, the Democratic minority holding the House hostage with its stubborn support for Hakeem Jeffries. Did a small faction of Republicans have outsized influence? Sure. That happens when margins are slim. Senators Manchin and Sinema have been in such a position in the Senate, as was our own James Jeffords, years ago.
Adhering to the Second Amendment is not anti-democratic. There is a process to change or repeal it, but it requires supermajorities. We are a republic, not a democracy. Blame the framers of the Constitution.
Abortion, however, has no such constitutional protection. Leaving the issue to the states is more democratic than the Roe decision was. Most Americans support some sort of restrictions on abortion. It is Bob Stannard who wishes to be undemocratic on this issue.
The state of Florida is not banning books. It has passed a law allowing parents to review school curriculum. It’s a basic right parents should have. Curriculum decisions being made on the local level, along with transparency, is how democracy should work.
I’m inclined not to accuse political rivals of promoting “fascism.” This f-word gets thrown around way too much by people who have no memory of the horrors of Nazi Germany. Let’s cool the rhetoric.
