Among John Nassivera’s factual information in “Criticism of Israel is not anti-Semitism” (March 16), there are just a couple of omissions:
First: Rep. Ilhan Omar was not criticized for criticizing Israel or AIPAC, a pro-Israel lobby. There are plenty of Jews and Israel supporters who criticize AIPAC and the Israeli government. She was criticized for accusing American Jews of dual loyalty, and for making remarks about refusing to pledge “allegiance” to Israel, suggesting that supporters of Israel are more loyal to a foreign country than their own.
She also posted successive tweets suggesting that AIPAC pays politicians to be pro-Israel, echoing anti-Semitic stereotypes about Jews, money and power. The allegation is false, as AIPAC does not donate to candidates or endorse them.
Second: Mr. Nassivera wonders why there are not two independent countries sharing the land — Israel and Palestine — as intended at Israel’s creation in 1948. The answer is because the Palestinian population refused to share the land, and every Arab country around Israel went to war against the fledgling state.
They lost, and they lost again in 1967 when they attacked Israel and in 1973. The Palestinian charter continues to call for the destruction of Israel. When there will be a willing negotiator, there will be an independent Palestinian state.
Ted Molnar
Castleton
