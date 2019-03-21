In an apparent attempt to portray himself as credible, the writer of a commentary published by this paper on March 19 reaches out in several directions, seemingly grasping at anything he can to discredit Mill River superintendent David Younce and while doing so, demonstrates a clear lack of understanding of several key issues.
First of all, school boards do not leave budget surpluses lying around in case something, like additional special education staff, is needed; surpluses become part of subsequent budgets, oftentimes to reduce tax rates.
Next, there was no violation of Policy D17 in the hiring of Beth Younce as school nurse. I was a board member, and serving on the Personnel Committee when she was hired initially (as a long-term substitute); the conversation and action was thorough and appropriate. I was no longer on the board when she was hired full time, but am confident the process was done correctly.
Finally, on the “poorly written” internal emails around SPED case loads, the writer quotes the superintendent (twice) so far out of context as to twist the words around to pretty much opposite the actual message being delivered at the time, which was not related to said emails and actually states, “The general feeling is the stories are linked.” Two separate issues … as I said above, grasping.
I understand sensational reporting, and I understand clever editing and otherwise presenting “alternative facts,” as they do down in Washington, but this is Vermont, and such behavior should never be condoned.
Ken Fredette
Wallingford
