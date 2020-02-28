The Rutland City property tax rates 2019-2020 are: residential 3.234% and non-residential 3.3796% per the City Annual Report. Budget passage would increase city rates to more than 3.4%, almost three times the national average of 1.159%, and almost twice Vermont's average of 1.88%.
Most analyses, articles, suggest New Jersey property taxes are the highest on average in the U.S. at approximately 2.47%, $5,064 on a house valued at $204,900; Hawaii 0.27% the lowest; Alabama 0.42% the second lowest. The U.S. average property tax rate is approximately 1.159%, $2,375 on an average home valued at $204,900.
City taxes at a rate of 3.4% on a $204,900 home would be approximately $6,966. The 2019-2020 City Report uses a $150,000 home, $4,864.70, as an example.
It is our money, your vote counts, almost time for you to be the judge, please vote March 3.
Michel Messier
Rutland
