The Bombers from Bronx are on the brink of elimination and looking forward to a quiet, although painful, winter. It hurts to get beat by a team from Texas and thrown into a dumpster in San Antonio at the Alamo. If the Mex Army ran into a buzz saw there, the Yanks are just about to feel some pain.
With a group of disorganized rookies booting the ball all over the Stadium and then giving up home runs while failing to score, the Bronx Bombers are wanting to go home. "Take me home now take my home now ... I'm your captain ..." "Close to the edge down by a river ..." "I'm on the border ..." Skating on thin ice can be dangerous and sinking under that ice is bad. These clumsy Bombers have got that bad old sinking feeling. Glug, glug, glug.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.