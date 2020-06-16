I'm writing about the May 23 article featuring the recent Sterling College online course. I was one of the 240 students from 17 countries. There were two instructors, one each from Vermont and Britain. We also heard eight excellent guest speakers via Zoom.
The textbook, “Surviving The Future,” was written by the late British economist David Fleming. Before Fleming passed away in 2010, he was concerned what might happen if humans faced a "climacteric," a critical period or event. It could be a natural disaster or an economic market collapse, or both, having extreme and far-reaching implications. How could humans cope, survive and move forward by strengthening local communities? Now, in 2020, given the pandemic and economic shocks, this book was very timely.
As a lifelong learner, I found this course to be a very positive experience. It demonstrated how distance learning can be used to bring together people from different countries and backgrounds to discuss important issues.
One of the surreal backdrops during this course was the ongoing saga about VSC, starting with the initial proposal to close three campuses. In Rutland County, we have already seen closings of GMC, CSJ, Castleton Downtown and Polling Institute.
As VSC discussions proceed, it might be helpful to consider what Sterling College is doing. Perhaps we can also expand the cradle-to-college view of education towards full "lifelong education."
Sterling College attracted learners from across the globe, rather than relying on a dwindling population of high school graduates. Not only was this online course affordable, Sterling College offered several price discounts, based on what you could afford. Sterling College adapted to current circumstances and brought in many students a lower price. If VSC applied this model for "continuing education" courses, it might help offset undergrad tuition rates.
Ron Pulcer
Rutland Town
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.