It is good that the Herald aims to print a range of letters and commentary expressing a diverse range of opinions. We all benefit from exposure to opinions that are different from our own, and there is a benefit in seeing the wide range of views in the community.
But this is no excuse for truly poor writing, name-calling and verifiable falsehoods. Recent letters and commentary, on multiple sides of the political spectrum, have resorted to calling public officials by unsavory names, ad hominem arguments and unreadable sentence structures. Even some recent submissions set out with large headlines as "commentary" have been particularly difficult to comprehend. And, while we can't expect the Herald staff to check all facts, sometimes an assertion is simply beyond the pale.
