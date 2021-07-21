I understand the letters to the editor section is not the opinion of the Herald, but perhaps it is time to stop publishing commentary that includes objectively fake statements like the election was overwhelmed with "trailer-loads of illegal and fraudulent ballots."
If someone can point out where these have been found, I will eat my words but the continual attempts by some "patriots" to convince everyone the USA has an illegitimate government, is undermining faith in our institutions and tearing apart our social fabric.
The Herald has some responsibility to not be a mouthpiece of bad actors deliberately spreading verifiably false conspiracy theories to undermine the country.
Matthew Brown
Castleton
